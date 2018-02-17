The Only Tea That Unlocks Your Body's True Potential
Sustained Energy
Reduced Stress
Improved Gut Health
The Only Tea That Unlocks Your Body's True Potential
Sustained Energy
Reduced Stress
Improved Gut Health
As Featured In
Sustained Energy
Experience longer lasting, calmer energy with no jitters. Tea caffeine is bound to larger molecules called catechins (a type of antioxidant). Catechins take longer for your body to break down and so the caffeine in tea is time released in smaller doses over 4-6 hours. At the same time, L-theanine (an amino acid only found in tea) keeps you calm so you don't experience the energy roller coaster of coffee. Unleash your creative energy and live an exceptional life!
Improved Gut Health
Polyphenols in tea help you maintain healthy gut bacteria. Your gut contains over 100 trillion bacteria that play a vital role in your overall health. That’s roughly ten times more than the cells we have in our body! Polyphenols from tea is one of the very best ways to feed the probiotics in your gut and increase their numbers naturally. Polyphenols are a prebiotic-type substance that feed healthy gut bacteria, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria, and there is no better source for it than tea. A healthy balance of gut flora will provide you with improved digestion, weight loss, improved immunity and even glowing skin!
Reduced Stress
Tea will keep you calm and collected through the day so you can be at your best. Tea has been consumed by Daoists and Zen buddhist monks for centuries to prepare for deep meditative practice. Tea has a high concentration of L-theanine which promotes alpha waves in the brain and induces a natural state of calmness. Alpha waves is what our brains experience when entering a meditative state or state of flow. L-theanine not only increases our ability to excel in stressful situations but also helps prevent damage to our body from stress. Reduce stress and anxiety with nature's Xanax so you can take on life's challenges and unleash your inner potential.
The Greatest Natural Source of Polyphenols
So why exactly is tea so healthy for you?
It’s all about the vital plant nutrient polyphenols...
Polyphenols are antioxidants found in tea and superplants. They fight against free radicals in the body and keep your gut bacteria healthy and happy. Polyphenols are so effective they can eliminate and possibly reverse the oxidative damage your body is subjected to every day. Getting enough polyphenols lead to the following benefits...
✓ Sustained energy
✓ Improved gut health and digestion
✓ Stronger immunity
✓ Reduced stress
✓ Enhanced mental clarity and focus
✓ Healthier, clearer skin
Tea is one of the richest source of polyphenols ever discovered with more scientific and clinical studies supporting its health benefits than any other superfood. But the problem is few of us are getting enough polyphenols to experience these benefits.
That’s where Pique comes in.
How We Make
Our Tea Crystals Matter
1
Highest Quality Ingredients
It all starts with the highest quality organic loose leaf tea sourced from small, family farms. Our green tea is from a family owned tea garden situated inside the Mogan Mountain National park in Zhejiang Province above 2000 ft elevation. Our black teas are from Idulgashinna, a small bio-dynamic tea estate in the Uva region of Sri Lanka, and from Northeast India near the Namdapha National Park. These are some of the world's greatest and most protected sources of biodiversity.
2
Cold Brew Crystallization
Next, we steep our precious organic loose leaf tea in purified water at temperatures below 105℉ for up to 6 hours. When the potent phytonutrients are fully extracted, depleted leaves are removed. The remaining brew of super-potent tea is then dehydrated using pressure and low temperatures. This is simply the most effective way to extract the active ingredients in tea and superplants ever invented.
3
Maximum Active Ingredients
We provide a higher level of efficacy than any other tea, as if you were repeatedly brewing and drinking a pot of loose leaf teaf for hours. Our patented Cold Brew Crystallization process extracts and preserves more polyphenols than any other tea on the market. Pique has up to 6x the antioxidants of teabags and 20x the antioxidants of bottled teas (verified by 3rd party testing).
4
Cleanest Tea Ever Made
We provide a higher level of purity than any other tea. Here is the exhaustive screening we conduct: 1) Primary pesticide screening of tea leaves by third party labs prior to purchase. 2) Secondary internal pesticide screening of purchased tea after delivery. 3) Tertiary internal pesticide screening of final product. 4) Internal heavy metal screening of final product. 5) Internal bacteria screening of final product. 6) Internal mold toxin screening of final product (common in tea). 7) Third party analysis of active ingredient content.
Recommended By Health Experts
"Never in my wildest dreams would I have expected Pique Tea Crystals to taste this good. Pique provides me with a boost of energy, clarity, and focus on demand! BAM! Grab & go has never been so easy and since I'm always on the road. Pique Tea's powerful active ingredients keep me hydrated and energized without the jitters of coffee. It’s convenient, powerful and my Paleo beverage of choice. Raise the roof on you!"
V. Capaldi
Top 50 Wellness Warriors Changing Healthcare in America
"Wow! Where has this product been? Pique is my go-to Keto drink of choice. I recommend this to anyone looking to cut sugar and for healthier hydration with amazing benefits. Pique not only tastes great, it’s helped me maintain my weight and insulin levels! After just 3 days of hydrating with Pique, I have less carb and sugar cravings. I can see better results from my Keto diet with less effort and all it takes is 3 seconds to prepare!!”
Jennifer Marie
Keto Friendly Recipes
"Anyone who knows me is familiar with my tea obsession - green tea specifically. As a functional medicine practitioner, I am always running between patients at my clinic or traveling to different wellness events across the country. Pique’s high antioxidant content gives my immune system the boost and protection it needs to keep up with my daily busy schedule! It’s the perfect way to hydrate since I can quickly mix it with hot or cold water to get my fix. It’s also organic so I can be confident in what I am fueling my body with every day!"
Dr. Will Cole
Leading Functional Medicine Expert and Practitioner
Health Expert of Mind Body Green
"Pique Tea is a clean product that provides a convenient delivery of antioxidants to mix up your hydration game! There are so many health benefits of drinking a good cup of tea or even swapping from coffee to tea. With its smaller dose of caffeine and anxiety-lowering l-theanine abundant in tea leaves, green tea offers more steady energy without the crash produced by coffee. L-theanine in green tea helps promote the production of GABA - a relaxing neurotransmitter. With high levels of antioxidants and l-theanine present in Pique, cultivating a daily habit of drinking it can help lower stress and anxiety for a calming effect on the brain."
Ali Miller, RD, LD, CDE
Author of Naturally Nourished and The Anti-Anxiety Diet
"Most conventional teas contain excessive pesticides and heavy metals...and that's just the leaves. The tea bags can also be a source of pesticide residues and chemical leaching. That's why I like Pique. All organic, and hand-picked to reduce the risk of heavy metal exposure, and no toxic tea bags. If tea is your drink of choice, you need to drink Pique. Not only is it delicious, it offers 6x the antioxidants than regular tea bags, and the abundance of polyphenols can also help reduce inflammation in the body while giving you the energy you need to get through your day."
Dr. Peter Osborne, D.C., D.A.C.B.N.
Director of Origins
Health Care Founder of Gluten Free Society
Customer FavoritesView all products
Standard
Most Popular
Best Value
Our Risk Free Order Guarantee
We know you’re going to love Pique.
In fact, we're so confident that you'll LOVE our Tea Crystals that we'd like to offer you a way to enjoy the powerful benefits of tea at no risk to you.
Simply place your order for your personal supply of Pique Tea Crystals…
If you don’t like the taste of it (3 time Gold Medal Champion), or for whatever reason, we’ll refund you with absolutely no hassle.
Just email [email protected] and we'll take care of you.
How Does It Taste?
Pique broke a record and won 3 Gold Medals out of 3 submissions at the 2018 Global Tea Championships, in a blind taste of the finest loose leaf teas submitted from around the world.
"There were very few gold place winners, a gold medal winning tea is reserved for the cream of the crop, the best of the best... Pique Tea entered three teas... and won gold in all three. Not only does Pique taste exactly like loose leaf tea, to find out it comes packed with all the same antioxidant properties of leaf tea makes it a homerun! I have even fooled some of my tea snob friends who thought it was fresh brewed loose leaf tea.”
Scott Svihula
Professional Judge, Global Tea Championships
What Customers Are Saying
Quality and convenience...what more could you ask for? You could ask for this great tasting, organic product. I will never have to drink a "bitter" cup or a "watery" cup of tea again. Each experience is a perfect zen experience, anytime of day, anywhere I may be. Just add heated water and enjoy...the crystals dissolve so perfectly, you don't even need to stir!
This tea is a game changer for tea drinkers. Pique is the uber of tea, they're the disruptive innovation the coffee and tea industry has been needing to keep up with our generation.
Between work and school I'm constantly on the run. Thankfully Pique tea crystals come in small packages which make it super easy to carry them with me, no matter where I go. I'm not really a huge fan of hot drinks, especially during the summer months. But luckily for me, Pique tea crystals can be mixed into hot or cold water, which makes me love this company even more than I already do!! Thanks for making such an amazing product! Oh, I almost forgot to mention the tea crystals are certified ORGANIC! It doesn't get any better than that!!
Pique Is The Greatest Source of Polyphenols
We Cold Brew Crystallize the freshest organic loose leaf tea to extract all the antioxidants, amino acids and plant enzymes into our potent Tea Crystals. The result is a high potency tea that dissolves in cold or hot water and gives your body the phytonutrients you need to unleash your inner potential.